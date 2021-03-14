$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $1.16. BorgWarner reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion.

BWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.07.

Shares of BWA stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,684,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,298. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.40. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $50.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $151,681.14. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,296 shares of company stock valued at $406,301. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

