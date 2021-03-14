$0.78 EPS Expected for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) will post $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Weibo’s earnings. Weibo reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Weibo will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.75 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Weibo.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $465.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.89 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WB. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA raised their price objective on Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reduced their price target on Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.43.

Shares of WB stock opened at $52.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $28.93 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WB. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Weibo by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 396,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 178,754 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Weibo by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 144,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 36,267 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Weibo by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Weibo by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

