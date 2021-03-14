$0.73 EPS Expected for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PPL’s earnings. PPL reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPL will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PPL.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on PPL. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PPL from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.14.

Shares of PPL opened at $27.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.99. PPL has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

In other news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,161.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,090.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of PPL by 25.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,835,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of PPL by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 22,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 173,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

