$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.00 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Movado Group.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MOV shares. TheStreet raised Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE MOV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.25. The stock had a trading volume of 74,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,230. The firm has a market cap of $585.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Movado Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average of $16.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOV. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Movado Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Movado Group by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Movado Group by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 17,256 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Movado Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Movado Group by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 44,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,679 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

