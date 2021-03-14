-$0.33 EPS Expected for Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) to announce ($0.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vaccinex’s earnings. Vaccinex reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaccinex will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.50) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vaccinex.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vaccinex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 25th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaccinex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vaccinex in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Vaccinex in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vaccinex by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 33,208 shares in the last quarter. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCNX traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.71. 3,394,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,061,233. The stock has a market cap of $83.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.86. Vaccinex has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Huntington's disease, osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Alzheimer's disease.

