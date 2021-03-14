$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $1.00. Renewable Energy Group reported earnings per share of $1.72 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $6.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%.

REGI has been the subject of several research reports. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,751,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $414,105,000 after acquiring an additional 416,509 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,080,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,068,000 after purchasing an additional 387,701 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 631,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,696,000 after purchasing an additional 359,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 547,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,252,000 after purchasing an additional 93,824 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGI traded down $2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.55. 847,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.19. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

