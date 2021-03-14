-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.20). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($0.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.74). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pluristem Therapeutics.

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.23).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $15.50) on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 389.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 41,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics stock opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.59. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $13.29.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.