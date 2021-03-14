$0.18 EPS Expected for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) will report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.19. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 42.02%. The company had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.56.

AMRX stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,211,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,949. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 152,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $4,999,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,219.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 450,699 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

