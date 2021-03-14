-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Pinduoduo posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pinduoduo.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.33.

PDD traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $161.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,172,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,466,209. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $212.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $197.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 87.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

