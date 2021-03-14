$0.04 EPS Expected for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. Accel Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Accel Entertainment.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

In other news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $252,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 523,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,004,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $866,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,261,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,037,118.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,360. Corporate insiders own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 374.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment stock opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 1.27. Accel Entertainment has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $15.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

