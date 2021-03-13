Zuflo Coin Price Up 2.3% Over Last Week (ZFL)

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 13th. Zuflo Coin has a total market capitalization of $61,278.63 and approximately $24,764.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zuflo Coin has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Zuflo Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00050254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00010823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $404.53 or 0.00675635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00066052 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00025668 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00036721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Zuflo Coin Profile

Zuflo Coin is a coin. Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 coins. The official website for Zuflo Coin is www.zedxe.com . Zuflo Coin’s official Twitter account is @Zed_Xe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zuflo Coin is www.zedxe.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Zuflo Coin (ZFL) is the native ERC20 Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the ZedXe exchange. “

Zuflo Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zuflo Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zuflo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

