Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1,850.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,495 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of Zscaler worth $15,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Zscaler by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $664,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 54,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 15,124 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.19.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,986,749.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $189,320.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,023.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 309,923 shares of company stock valued at $60,212,256 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock opened at $180.07 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $230.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.33 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.96.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

