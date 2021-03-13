Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CRO Sells $2,569,200.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CRO Ryan Azus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $2,569,200.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 77,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,472,009.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $346.39 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $388.51 and a 200 day moving average of $415.34. The firm has a market cap of $99.07 billion, a PE ratio of 444.09, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.7% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZM. Piper Sandler raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.50.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

