Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of Z. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,289,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,563,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 269.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zillow Group news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $1,193,526.00. Also, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 94,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $12,036,947.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,987,202.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,776 shares of company stock valued at $35,335,565. 19.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $150.71 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.94. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of -76.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.43.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

