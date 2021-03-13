Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Short Interest Update

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the February 11th total of 64,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 306,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:ZCMD opened at $1.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86. Zhongchao has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $5.25.

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in China. It offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

