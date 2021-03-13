Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Short Interest Update

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the February 11th total of 64,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 306,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ:ZCMD opened at $1.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86. Zhongchao has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $5.25.
Zhongchao Company Profile
