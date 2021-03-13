Zero (ZER) Trading Up 32.7% Over Last 7 Days

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 30.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. In the last week, Zero has traded 32.7% higher against the dollar. Zero has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and $38,746.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.72 or 0.00247652 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00057614 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00085302 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Zero

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,755,649 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

