Zenfuse (ZEFU) Price Hits $0.17

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $9.58 million and approximately $410,813.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. One Zenfuse token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zenfuse alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00049462 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00012177 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $374.98 or 0.00653979 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 99.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001275 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00064769 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00026188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Zenfuse Token Profile

Zenfuse (ZEFU) is a token. Its launch date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,321,005 tokens. The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zenfuse Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zenfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenfuse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.