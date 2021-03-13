Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Issues Earnings Results

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($9.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.90) by ($3.86), Fidelity Earnings reports. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 214.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.34%.

ZEAL traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.81. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.32. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $44.42.

ZEAL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zealand Pharma A/S from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines in development stage focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

