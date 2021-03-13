Zcoin (XZC) Market Cap Achieves $47.66 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,240.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,908.58 or 0.03168266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.01 or 0.00375172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $597.78 or 0.00992326 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $232.90 or 0.00386622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.19 or 0.00360531 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.28 or 0.00257760 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00023409 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars.

