ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) & Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Financial Review

ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) and Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get ZaZa Energy alerts:

ZaZa Energy has a beta of 3.81, suggesting that its share price is 281% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Murphy Oil has a beta of 3.33, suggesting that its share price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ZaZa Energy and Murphy Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZaZa Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Murphy Oil 2 8 5 0 2.20

Murphy Oil has a consensus target price of $14.82, suggesting a potential downside of 26.70%. Given Murphy Oil’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Murphy Oil is more favorable than ZaZa Energy.

Profitability

This table compares ZaZa Energy and Murphy Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A Murphy Oil -46.10% -3.06% -1.40%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.6% of Murphy Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 56.9% of ZaZa Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Murphy Oil shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ZaZa Energy and Murphy Oil’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Murphy Oil $2.83 billion 1.10 $1.15 billion $0.87 23.24

Murphy Oil has higher revenue and earnings than ZaZa Energy.

Summary

ZaZa Energy beats Murphy Oil on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZaZa Energy

ZaZa Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and production of unconventional and conventional oil and gas assets in the United States. The company's properties include the Eagle Ford East Trend comprising approximately 41,000 net acres in Houston, Leon, Madison, Grimes, Walker, Trinity, and Montgomery counties in East Texas; and Eagle Ford Trend covering approximately 3,700 net acres located in DeWitt and Lavaca counties in South Texas. As of December 31, 2014, it owned 45,000 net acres with proved reserves of approximately 1,011 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. ZaZa Energy Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for ZaZa Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZaZa Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.