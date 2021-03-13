Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Riverview Savings Bank. The bank is a community oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to the residents of its primary market area. The bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public and using such funds to originate fixed-rate mortgage loans and adjustable rate mortgage loans secured by one- to- four family residential real estate located in its primary market area. The bank is an active originator of residential construction loans and consumer loans. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Riverview Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Riverview Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ RVSB opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.35 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.19. Riverview Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $7.79.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 16.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,250 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,168 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the period. 63.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

