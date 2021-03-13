Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) to “Buy”

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Green Brick Partners, Inc. is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sale of residential projects. It operates primarily in Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas, Atlanta and Georgia. Green Brick Partners, Inc., formerly known as BioFuel Energy Corp, is based in Plano, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.72. The stock had a trading volume of 534,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,152. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.35. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.99.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director David Einhorn purchased 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $17,467,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,347.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 7,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

