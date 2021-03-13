Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) to “Strong-Buy”

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.13% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England. “

Shares of NYSE GLP opened at $23.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $785.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.47. Global Partners has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $23.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 23.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Partners will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Partners in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,873 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 15,069 shares in the last quarter. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

