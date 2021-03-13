Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) to Hold

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GDS Holdings Limited provides information technology service. It offers integrated solutions, consulting, service and training including data center hosting, IT management and operation outsourcing, business continuity management, disaster recovery and cloud computing services. The company operates primarily in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu. GDS Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

GDS has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.06.

GDS stock opened at $91.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of -175.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.54. GDS has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GDS will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of GDS by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter valued at $564,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of GDS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,302,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GDS by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter valued at $128,106,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

