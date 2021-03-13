Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) to Buy

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.99% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FREQ. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Frequency Therapeutics from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Frequency Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock opened at $41.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average of $31.15. Frequency Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $58.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -58.83 and a beta of 0.69.

In other news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 34,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $1,132,593.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,713 shares in the company, valued at $10,883,348.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $311,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,671.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,162 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $547,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,046,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

