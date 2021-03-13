Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CLAR. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Clarus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Clarus from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Clarus stock opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $562.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 0.85. Clarus has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Clarus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Equities analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,877,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,307,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,684,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,344,000 after purchasing an additional 52,834 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,446,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,275,000 after purchasing an additional 51,740 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 27,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 348,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 30,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

