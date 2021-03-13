Zacks Investment Research Lowers Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qumu Corp. provides enterprise video solutions. The company offers a media appliance for video creation and distribution, an enterprise video platform to manage process stages in a video’s lifecycle, a solution to manage and deliver live Webcasts and digital signage software to deliver corporate video communications and other content to displays in reception areas, lobbies, lunchrooms, waiting areas and other gathering places. It serves financial services, communications, manufacturing, and professional services markets. Qumu Corp., formerly known as Rimage Corporation, is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on QUMU. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Qumu in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Qumu in a research note on Sunday, March 7th.

QUMU stock opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. Qumu has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $143.65 million, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Qumu had a negative return on equity of 78.80% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. Research analysts predict that Qumu will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward D. Horowitz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Qumu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Qumu during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Qumu during the 4th quarter worth $771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.56% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

