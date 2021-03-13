Zacks Investment Research Lowers Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PRVB. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Provention Bio from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.80.

Shares of Provention Bio stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51. The company has a market capitalization of $839.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 3.34. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 592.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

