Zacks Investment Research Lowers Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GRFS. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grifols has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Grifols stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.92. The stock had a trading volume of 35,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,276. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.74. Grifols has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $21.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Grifols in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Grifols by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Grifols by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grifols during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

