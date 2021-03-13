Zacks Investment Research Lowers comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ComScore, Inc. is a global leader in measuring the digital world. This capability is based on a massive, global cross-section of more than two million consumers who have given comScore permission to confidentially capture their browsing and transaction behavior, including online and offline purchasing. comScore panelists also participate in survey research that captures and integrates their attitudes and intentions. Through its proprietary technology, comScore measures what matters across a broad spectrum of behavior and attitudes. comScore analysts apply this deep knowledge of customers and competitors to help clients design powerful marketing strategies and tactics that deliver superior ROI. comScore services are used by global leaders such as AOL, Microsoft, Yahoo!, Verizon, Best Buy, The Newspaper Association of America, Tribune Interactive, ESPN, Fox Sports, Nestle, MBNA, Starcom USA, Universal McCann, the United States Postal Service, Merck and Expedia. “

Get comScore alerts:

SCOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of comScore in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Loop Capital raised comScore from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ SCOR opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71. comScore has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.10.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). comScore had a negative net margin of 15.53% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that comScore will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of comScore during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of comScore by 240.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in comScore during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in comScore during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in comScore by 375.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on comScore (SCOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.