Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) to Hold

Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orient Overseas (International) Limited through its subsidiaries operates as a provider of container transport and logistics services. Its principal business activities include container transport and logistics services, ports and terminals, and property investment. The Company also provides freight management services, extensive domestic distribution services and supply-chain management. It also operates container terminals which forms an integral part of its international containerized transportation business. Orient Overseas (International) Limited is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. “

Get Orient Overseas (International) alerts:

Shares of OROVY stock opened at $47.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Orient Overseas has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $63.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.35.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers trunk and intermodal services; freight management services and IT solutions; supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orient Overseas (International) (OROVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.