Zacks Investment Research Downgrades E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered E.On from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised E.On from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. E.On has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

E.On stock opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. E.On has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $12.32.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

