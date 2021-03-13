Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNA opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47. The firm has a market cap of $65.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.39. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $3.39.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Edward Wholihan sold 68,550 shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $93,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,272 shares in the company, valued at $164,929.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Louis Md Brenner sold 103,116 shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $140,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,949.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 510,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 101,360 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 28,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

