Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Will Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will report earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.24. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,725%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full-year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $4.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $723.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZION. Truist increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. DA Davidson downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.84.

In other news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 40,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,994,299.10. Following the sale, the president now owns 150,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,513,491.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Harris H. Simmons sold 60,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $2,966,592.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,210,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,354,249.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,881 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,364,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,494. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $59.37. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

