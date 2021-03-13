Zacks: Brokerages Expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Textron’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Textron posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXT. Robert W. Baird cut Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

NYSE:TXT opened at $55.06 on Wednesday. Textron has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average of $43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.14%.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

