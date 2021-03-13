Zacks: Brokerages Expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to Post $1.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) will report $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63. Old Dominion Freight Line posted earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year earnings of $7.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.78 to $8.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.87.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,578,017,000 after buying an additional 478,782 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,190,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $758,170,000 after purchasing an additional 53,847 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,778,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $347,161,000 after purchasing an additional 68,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,737,000 after purchasing an additional 159,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,925. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $105.80 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

