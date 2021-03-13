Zacks: Brokerages Expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to Post $1.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will post $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Monolithic Power Systems reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $7.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%.

Several research firms have commented on MPWR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $6.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $331.00. 426,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,472. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $368.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.78. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $130.12 and a twelve month high of $406.75. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 100.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 3,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 172 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.93, for a total value of $65,347.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 333,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,598,374.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,937 shares of company stock worth $94,495,817 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,312,630,000 after purchasing an additional 737,757 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 17,600.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,743,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 3,722,594 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,056,000 after buying an additional 905,612 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,256,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,205,000 after buying an additional 35,147 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 836,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,535,000 after buying an additional 25,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

