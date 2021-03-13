Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.54. Gentherm posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $4.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gentherm.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.45. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

THRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.49. 118,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,999. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.52. Gentherm has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $79.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.93 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 43,182 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $3,138,035.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,440.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 7,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total transaction of $509,110.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,893.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,182 shares of company stock worth $3,725,181 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 1,332.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 157,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,254,000 after acquiring an additional 146,243 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 390,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,472,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 11,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Article: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentherm (THRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.