Zacks: Brokerages Expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) to Announce -$0.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Exterran’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the highest is ($0.46). Exterran reported earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($1.59). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.31). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exterran.

Get Exterran alerts:

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.35). Exterran had a negative net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

NYSE EXTN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.40. 312,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,894. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57. Exterran has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $145.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Exterran by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,657 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Exterran by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exterran by 231.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Exterran by 332.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,591 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Exterran by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,482 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exterran (EXTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.