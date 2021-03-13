Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alexander & Baldwin’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.79 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alexander & Baldwin.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.85%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $19.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 958.50 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,826,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,385,000 after purchasing an additional 61,380 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 43,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.