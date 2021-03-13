Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. The Descartes Systems Group posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Descartes Systems Group.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.23. 108,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,839. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.96. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $64.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

