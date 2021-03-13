Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) to announce earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. NortonLifeLock posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NortonLifeLock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

NASDAQ NLOK traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.48. 2,593,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,199,721. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.75. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the third quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 52.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

