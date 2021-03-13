Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.00 Million

Brokerages expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) to post sales of $85.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NewAge’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.00 million and the highest is $90.00 million. NewAge reported sales of $59.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year sales of $270.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $262.11 million to $279.05 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $505.57 million, with estimates ranging from $501.31 million to $509.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NewAge.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBEV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in NewAge by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 208,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in NewAge by 10.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in NewAge during the third quarter worth about $38,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in NewAge by 15.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 175,298 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in NewAge by 88.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 120,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 56,520 shares during the period. 21.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NBEV stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,174,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average is $2.69. NewAge has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $366.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.97.

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

