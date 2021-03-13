Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $203.23 Million

Brokerages forecast that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will report $203.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $194.13 million to $210.00 million. Moelis & Company reported sales of $153.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full year sales of $987.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $890.31 million to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $946.97 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Moelis & Company.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.13.

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,645 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $89,965.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,742 shares in the company, valued at $314,029.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 72,064 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $3,937,576.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,610,599.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,877 shares of company stock worth $8,074,256. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

MC stock opened at $56.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.20. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 112.24%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moelis & Company (MC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.