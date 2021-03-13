Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. Limestone Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 million. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMST. Raymond James upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Limestone Bancorp by 190.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 29,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LMST traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.88. 2,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Limestone Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

