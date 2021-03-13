Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Will Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.42. Kadant reported earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $5.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $168.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.55 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Kadant from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.75.

In other news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total value of $226,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,092.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 15,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $2,064,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,756.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,176. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kadant by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,040,000 after buying an additional 49,918 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kadant by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,789,000 after purchasing an additional 44,942 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 37.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 693,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,052,000 after buying an additional 189,616 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 397,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,096,000 after buying an additional 23,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 35,614.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 397,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 396,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $179.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.22. Kadant has a 52 week low of $52.71 and a 52 week high of $183.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Kadant

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

