Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BRF’s earnings. BRF reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRF will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BRF.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. BRF had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Santander downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BRF presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.38.

Shares of BRFS opened at $4.54 on Friday. BRF has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BRF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,294,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,836,000 after purchasing an additional 688,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BRF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,520,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,984,000 after buying an additional 238,263 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of BRF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,746,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after buying an additional 502,279 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,600,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after buying an additional 1,297,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BRF by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,564,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

