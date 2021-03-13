Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $81.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) will announce sales of $81.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.89 million and the highest is $83.50 million. Boston Private Financial posted sales of $78.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full-year sales of $331.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $327.00 million to $343.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $346.40 million, with estimates ranging from $328.00 million to $360.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $86.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.62 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BPFH shares. TheStreet upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.30.

In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $114,434.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BPFH opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.16. Boston Private Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average is $8.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

