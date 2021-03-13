Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Bed Bath & Beyond reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.85). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BBBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Standpoint Research lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.16. 2,877,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,552,639. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 2.10. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter worth $253,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 949.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,690 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 418.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 41,997 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

