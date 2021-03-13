Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $785.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will announce $785.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $765.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $803.17 million. AptarGroup posted sales of $721.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year sales of $3.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

In other news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $132,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,688.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1,077.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2,830.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 268.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AptarGroup stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.77. The company had a trading volume of 218,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,025. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.33. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $79.84 and a 1-year high of $144.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

